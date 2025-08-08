Operationalizing the right to development in the implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs)

On 7 August, in Awaza, the United Nations Human Rights Office led critical discussions on operationalizing the right to development in the implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries at the Third UN Conference Landlocked Developing Countries (#LLDC3).

The side event highlighted the importance of integrating the right to development into the implementation of the Programme of Action for the LLDC and underscored the duty of States to cooperate in support of the realization of the right to development, both nationally and internationally.

The event brought together representatives from United Nations agencies, Governments, civil society organizations, academia and youth to discuss how the implementation of the LLDCs Programme of Action can be centred around human rights, and incorporate the principles of the right to development to address LLDCs’ development challenges more effectively.

During the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries which was held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, the UN Human Rights Office called for action to:

Make development strategies work for people;

Tackle inequality through targeted policies;

Fulfill human rights obligations through both national and international commitments;

Engage in meaningful international cooperation;

Ensure active, free and meaningful participation of people in the planning and implementation of development projects.

More about OHCHR’s work on the right to development: OHCHR’s work on the right to development | OHCHR

About the Awaza Programme of Action for LLDCs 2024–2034: https://www.un.org/en/landlocked/awaza-programme-action-lldcs