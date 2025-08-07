President of Turkmenistan Meets with Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia

On August 6, within the framework of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, Muhammad Jallow.

President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and expressed gratitude for his participation in the conference, emphasizing that this large-scale event will contribute to the effective implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action aimed at supporting landlocked developing countries.

Vice President Jallow, in turn, expressed sincere appreciation for the cordial reception and highlighted the significance of the Awaza National Tourist Zone as a venue for major international events that foster global dialogue.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations. President Berdimuhamedov underscored Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand political, diplomatic, and trade-economic ties with The Gambia, noting the strong potential for cooperation in areas such as energy, chemical industry, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Special attention was given to humanitarian cooperation. Vice President Muhammad Jallow emphasized The Gambia’s interest in partnering with Turkmenistan in the field of education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged best wishes and reaffirmed their dedication to continuing collaboration within global initiatives aimed at sustainable development and international cooperation.///nCa, 7 August 2025