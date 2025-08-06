The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic

On the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the conversation, he conveyed greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, and also warmly recalled the friendly visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to Kyrgyzstan, which took place in April this year.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have relations based on the principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness and mutual respect. Common spiritual, cultural and historical values serve as a solid foundation for strengthening partnership at various levels.

The sides noted the positive dynamics of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the CIS, the Organization of Turkic States and other international structures. Special attention was paid to the issues of transport and logistics interconnectedness, which is gaining strategic importance in the context of global logistics cooperation.

Cultural and humanitarian partnership also occupies an important place in interstate relations. Cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture contributes to the further rapprochement of peoples and the preservation of a common historical heritage.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev exchanged best wishes, expressing confidence in the further strengthening of Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations. ///nCa, 6 August 2025