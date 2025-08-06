President of Turkmenistan Meets with President of Kazakhstan in Awaza

On 5 August 2025, as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), currently being held in Awaza.

During the discussion, President Tokayev expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the international forum and highlighted its significance as a key platform for exchanging views and formulating practical solutions to the pressing challenges faced by landlocked developing nations.

The sides reviewed prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, energy, and transport-transit systems. Special attention was given to the development of regional infrastructure and the expansion of trade volumes.

Following the talks, both heads of state reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 6 August 2025