President of Turkmenistan Holds Talks with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya

Within the framework of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in the National Tourism Zone “Awaza,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mohammed Younis Menfi.

Mohammed Younis Menfi noted that Libya highly values Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its peace-oriented foreign policy, aimed at strengthening trust, international cooperation, and global stability. He expressed confidence that the current conference would create important opportunities for expanding transit transport and partnership among landlocked countries.

The sides emphasized that relations between Turkmenistan and Libya are built on principles of mutual respect, equality, and brotherhood. During the discussions, promising areas for further cooperation were outlined, including political and diplomatic collaboration, trade development, and the expansion of contacts in culture and humanitarian exchange.

Special attention was given to the oil and gas sector as a key area of economic partnership. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted that regular dialogue between the relevant institutions of the two countries would facilitate the development of new forms and mechanisms for effective cooperation in this field.

Cooperation in science, education, arts, and sports was also identified as a priority, serving as important tools for strengthening interstate ties and mutual understanding between the peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the continued development of constructive relations between Turkmenistan and Libya and exchanged wishes for good health and success in their state activities. ///nCa, 6 August 2025