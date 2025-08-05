UN Secretary-General Outlines Four Priorities for Landlocked Developing Countries at LLDC3 in Awaza

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

At the opening of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Awaza, UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a speech, outlining four essential priorities for collective action to unlock the potential of the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) over the next decade. The conference, hosted by Turkmenistan, aims to address the unique challenges faced by these nations under the Awaza Programme of Action (2024–2034).

1.Accelerating Structural Transformation and Economic Diversification

Guterres emphasized the untapped potential of LLDCs, from natural resources to human capital, which remains constrained by limited funding and market access. He called for bold investments in value-added industries, local innovation, and inclusive growth, with digital transformation at the core.



Highlighting the stark digital divide—where many LLDCs, especially women and rural communities, remain offline—he urged expanded digital infrastructure, literacy, and affordable access.

And with the right support, LLDCs can leverage Artificial Intelligence to strengthen early warning systems, expand precision farming, enable smart logistics – and tailor solutions in health, education, and public services.

2. Strengthening Trade, Transit, and Regional Connectivity

LLDCs face high transport costs and fragmented logistics, keeping them on the margins of the global economy despite deep cultural and human connections.

Guterres advocated for simplifying cross-border procedures, harmonizing standards, and investing in resilient transport corridors, cross-border energy interconnections, and smart logistics platforms.

He stressed that LLDCs must be fully integrated into regional and global value chains – transforming their role from suppliers of raw materials to creators of high-value products.

3. Strengthening Climate Action

Despite contributing less than 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, LLDCs suffer disproportionately from climate impacts.

“From desertification in the Sahel to glacial retreat in mountainous regions, from extreme weather in Central Asia to changing rainfall patterns in South America, climate change is hitting landlocked countries hard”, he said.

Guterres called for doubling adaptation finance, investing in early warning systems, and building resilient infrastructure to withstand climate shocks.

“LLDCs must have the means to act, from financing and technologies to partnerships that align climate action with national development goals. With the right support, the green transition can enable your countries to leapfrog to sustainable solutions – from renewable energy to electric mobility – creating new industries and decent jobs, while protecting the planet”, he said.

4. Mobilizing Financing and Partnerships

Guterres highlighted the financing crisis trapping LLDCs in debt and underinvestment, with high borrowing costs and limited access to capital markets.

He called for scaling up concessional finance, reforming the sovereign debt architecture to better support sustainable development, mobilizing private capital at scale for public good, strengthening global tax cooperation to address tax evasion and curbing illicit financial flows, reforming the governance of the international financial architecture to promote greater equity, transparency, and accountability, with stronger participation of developing countries.

“We must also unlock concessional climate finance – urgently and at scale – to ensure that LLDCs can invest in resilient infrastructure, sustainable development, and inclusive growth”, he said.

Guterres concluded that the success of LLDCs is vital to the 2030 Agenda, urging collective action to transform geography from a barrier to a bridge, fostering economic integration and shared prosperity. The Awaza Programme of Action provides a roadmap to turn these priorities into tangible outcomes, ensuring a sustainable future for the 500 million people in LLDCs. ///nCa, 5 August 2025