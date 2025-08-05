Turkmenistan Strengthens International Ties with Bilateral Agreements at LLDC3 in Awaza

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan
On 5 Aug 2025, оn the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), a signing ceremony of bilateral documents took place in Awaza on August 5, 2025, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and regional connectivity.
The ceremony saw the conclusion of several key agreements between Turkmenistan and foreign states, as well as international organizations, aimed at enhancing diplomatic, economic, and developmental ties. The signed documents include:
- Protocol on Political Consultations between Turkmenistan and Burkina Faso.
- Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini.
- Protocol on Political Consultations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Malawi.
- Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Slovak Republic.
- Technical Assistance Project Document between Turkmenistan and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), on advancing regional connectivity and smart customs through digital transformation.
- Annual Work Plan for 2025 between Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), promoting resilient communities to prevent violent extremism in Central Asia.///nCa, 5 August 2025