Turkmenistan Strengthens International Ties with Bilateral Agreements at LLDC3 in Awaza

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

On 5 Aug 2025, оn the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), a signing ceremony of bilateral documents took place in Awaza on August 5, 2025, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and regional connectivity.

The ceremony saw the conclusion of several key agreements between Turkmenistan and foreign states, as well as international organizations, aimed at enhancing diplomatic, economic, and developmental ties. The signed documents include: