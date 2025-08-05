News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Strengthening Strategic Partnership: Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

Strengthening Strategic Partnership: Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

By

On the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, a meeting took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for conferring a high state award – the Order “For Contribution to the Development of Cooperation.”

The parties discussed pressing issues related to the further expansion of Uzbek-Turkmen relations based on friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership, in the context of preparations for upcoming high-level events.

They noted the growth in mutual trade turnover and the deepening of cooperation in industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management. Active interregional and humanitarian exchanges continue to develop.

The importance of ensuring the effectiveness of the planned meetings of intergovernmental commissions, the Business Council, the Forum of Regions, and several cultural events scheduled for this year was emphasized.

An exchange of views on the regional agenda also took place, and the schedule of high-level meetings was reviewed. ///nCa, 5 August 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan