National Leader of the Turkmen People Meets with President of Kazakhstan

On 4 August 2025, in Turkmenbashi, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

It was noted that the outcomes of the International Forum, which addresses pressing issues of modern times, are aimed at promoting the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between countries and contributing to the harmonious development of states.

Exchanging good wishes, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in the continued development of interstate relations in all directions. ///nCa, 5 August 2025