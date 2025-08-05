Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the UN Secretary-General

On 4 August 2025, in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Warmly welcoming the guest, the head of state thanked the UN Secretary-General for accepting the invitation to the UN Conference on LLDCs, held under the motto “Driving Progress through Partnerships.” The President expressed confidence that this Forum would enable the constructive implementation of the new Action Program adopted in December 2024 for the benefit of landlocked countries.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highly praised Turkmenistan’s proactive approach to addressing pressing issues and fostering multilateral partnerships based on mutual respect and a long-term perspective.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan, with its substantial experience in peacekeeping, serves as a key strategic partner of the UN in promoting global peace, security, and sustainable development.

Based on its neutral status, Turkmenistan pursues a peaceful and constructive foreign policy and supports broad international cooperation to ensure global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. In this regard, President Berdimuhamedov highlighted that cooperation with the UN in this direction consistently holds a strategic character.

During the meeting, the significance of 2025 in the history of bilateral partnership was noted: this year marks the 80th anniversary of the UN’s establishment and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s legal neutrality status. Additionally, at Turkmenistan’s initiative, 2025 was declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by a UN General Assembly Resolution.

It was stressed that the need to strengthen international cooperation on issues directly affecting LLDCs is dictated by the times. Turkmenistan supports significant activation of multilateral partnerships and intraregional dialogue in this area.

In this context, both sides expressed confidence that this significant event, held once every decade with the participation of all stakeholders—governments, international organizations, the private sector, academic communities, and civil society—will be an important step toward achieving sustainable development, enhancing connectivity, and creating transport corridors.

During the meeting, the head of state expressed sincere gratitude to António Guterres for his contribution to expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

The UN Secretary-General underscored the importance of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives and multifaceted activities aimed at effectively utilizing its peacekeeping potential for the benefit of all humanity. ///nCa, 5 August 2025