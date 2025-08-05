Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourist Zone is hosting an “Azerbaijan National Day” as part of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

According to the Ministry of Culture, the events are showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich culture, historical heritage, and artistic traditions to an international audience.

The Azerbaijani pavilion features books, brochures, souvenirs, carpets, kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women’s headwear), and works of applied arts reflecting the country’s historical and cultural heritage. Visitors can also experience demonstrations of ancient craftsmanship traditions.

An art exhibition on the treasures of Azerbaijan’s national heritage is displaying carpets, intarsia, shabaka (Azerbaijani traditional stained glass technique), jewelry, embroidery, and kelaghayi from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. A culinary corner offers guests a taste of traditional Azerbaijani cuisine.

The official opening of the conference on August 5 will feature an international gala concert. The main celebration, “Azerbaijan National Day,” will take place on August 6 with a spectacular music and dance program. The event will conclude on August 8 with a final gala concert featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists and performers. ///Azertac, 5 August 2025