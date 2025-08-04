In the context of a rapidly changing world order, strengthening bilateral ties between states with shared historical and cultural roots, geographical proximity, and similar economic interests takes on special significance. A vivid example of constructive and sustainable cooperation is the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Historical and Cultural Proximity as a Foundation for Trusе

For centuries, the Turkmen and Uzbek peoples have lived side by side, sharing customs, traditions, and language. This cultural and civilizational commonality creates a solid humanitarian foundation for interstate cooperation, where good neighborliness is not merely a diplomatic phrase but a principle actively implemented in practice.

High-Level Political Dialogue

Relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have gained new momentum in recent years, thanks to the consistent policies of the leaders of both states—President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Regular high-level visits and the signing of bilateral agreements in trade, energy, transport, and culture demonstrate both sides’ commitment to strengthening long-term strategic partnership.

Particular attention should be paid to the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Ashgabat and the reciprocal visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tashkent, during which agreements were signed covering a wide range of issues, from cooperation in water resource management to the integration of transport corridors.

Economic Cooperation: Growing Trade and Joint Projects

The economy remains a key area of Turkmen-Uzbek interaction. Both countries are interested in developing mutual trade, particularly in agriculture, the oil and gas sector, and the textile industry. According to official sources, bilateral trade turnover shows steady growth, and joint trade and economic forums serve as platforms for fostering new business contacts.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan actively cooperate in the energy sector, including the supply of energy resources, as well as in transit and transport logistics. The development of the “Turkmenbashi–Tashkent” corridor within the framework of international initiatives to revive the Great Silk Road holds central importance.

Security and Regional Stability

One of the key aspects of bilateral cooperation is the joint effort to ensure stability and security in Central Asia. Amid challenges related to transnational crime, the threat of extremism, and instability in neighboring Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan demonstrate their commitment to the principles of neutrality, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Cooperation within international platforms such as the UN, CIS, ECO, and SCO further strengthens the coordination of efforts to ensure the region’s sustainable development.

Humanitarian and Cultural Ties

Significant attention is paid to the development of humanitarian exchanges, academic cooperation, and support for national diasporas. Uzbekistan is home to a substantial Turkmen community, while Turkmenistan hosts an Uzbek community, creating additional opportunities for bringing the peoples closer through education, culture, and media.

Prospects

The dynamics of relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan underscore the strategic nature of their partnership. Both countries advocate for the formation of a multipolar and just world order, support initiatives aimed at sustainable development, and strive to deepen cooperation within the “Central Asia–Central Asia” framework, making their collaboration a model of regional success.

Given the energy potential, strategic transport position, and demographic resources of the two states, Turkmen-Uzbek relations have every reason to become a significant factor in ensuring stability, prosperity, and integration in Central Asia. ///nCa, 4 August 2025