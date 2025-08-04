President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Arrives in Turkmenistan for a Working Visit

On 4 August 2025, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Turkmenistan, in the city of Turkmenbashi, for a working visit at the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Upon arrival in Turkmenbashi, President Mirziyoyev met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the beginning of the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the successful organization of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC). He particularly emphasized the critical importance of the issues discussed at the conference for the sustainable development of the region, highlighting their key significance for Central Asian countries.

The meeting focused on prospects for further strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen relations, grounded in principles of good neighborliness, friendship, and strategic partnership. The parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached during their previous meeting in Samarkand in April 2025. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation, built on mutual trust and consideration of shared interests.

Since the beginning of 2025, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has reached 600 million US dollars. Cooperation is actively progressing in areas such as industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management. Special attention is being given to the establishment of the “Shavat-Dashoguz” cross-border trade zone, as well as the strengthening of interregional ties and humanitarian exchanges.

In preparation for upcoming high-level meetings, plans include holding sessions of intergovernmental commissions, the Business Council, the Forum of Regions, and a series of cultural events aimed at further bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.

The parties also exchanged views on the agenda of the Third UN Conference and preparations for the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, scheduled for autumn 2025 in Tashkent.

On 5 August, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and a special event dedicated to preparations for the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Additionally, several bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. ///nCa, 4 August 2025