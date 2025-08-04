EVERY LAYOVER FEELS LIKE A FULL JOURNEY IN İSTANBUL

Today, İstanbul tops travel bucket lists not only for its rich and inspiring heritage, but also for its vibrant culture scene, unique city experiences, delicious cuisine, lively nightlife, and diverse shopping opportunities. Thanks to its exceptional location bridging East and West, the metropolis is also one of the most prominent transit hubs in the world. According to 2024 data, the total number of transfer passengers using Istanbul’s two international airports, Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport, was approximately 40.5 million. If you plan to be among the transit passengers of İstanbul and have some free time between flights, here’s how you can enjoy the very best of the city in just 48 hours.

DAY 1: AN EXPERIENCE DEEP IN THE HISTORICAL MARVELS

Morning: A Journey to the Heart of History

Begin your day in the Turkish way, with a rich Turkish breakfast to fuel up for your adventure; and then head to the Historic Peninsula, the heritage heart of the city, early in the morning. The Hippodrome, now known as Sultanahmet Square, is the ultimate locale for a unique journey through the city’s storied past. Begin your trip with the architectural marvel of Hagia Sophia, then walk to the iconic Blue Mosque, renowned for its breathtaking blue İznik tiles and serene ambience. Just steps away, you can also descend into the mysterious Basilica Cistern, where echoes of the past ripple beneath your feet. Sultanahmet köftesi, the renowned grilled meatballs, is the perfect way to fulfil your hunger after a morning filled with historical marvels.

Afternoon: Palaces and Empires

Head to Topkapı Palace, which was once the administrative centre of the Ottoman Empire. Don’t miss the Holy Relics Room, the Imperial Kitchens, and the Harem, where the sultans lived with their families in private opulence. Or opt for the İstanbul Archaeology Museums, Türkiye’s first museum complex. It is home to astounding artefacts, such as the Treaty of Kadesh, the Alexander Sarcophagus, and the Ishtar Gate. In summer, you can delay your visit to the museum until the evening hours, as the Archaeology Museums are open until 10 p.m. as part of the Night Museums Project.

Evening: Markets, Flavours, and Sunset Views

A trip to İstanbul wouldn’t be complete without getting lost in the magic of the city’s legendary bazaars. With over 4,000 shops, the Grand Bazaar is a labyrinth of handcrafted treasures, textiles, and timeless souvenirs. If you aren’t tired, then walk down to the Spice Bazaar, where colourful spices, Turkish delights, and dried fruits offer a fragrant finale to your shopping spree. As the sun begins to set, choose one of the city’s fantastic terraces or rooftops and toast the city’s vibrant spirit with a glass of Turkish wine.

DAY TWO: WHERE BOSPHORUS MEETS LIVELY NEIGHBOURHOODS

Morning: Fantastic Views and Chic Port

A crispy simit and Turkish tea in Karaköy will be a good start to your second day in the city. Then walk across to Galataport, the city’s dynamic waterfront facility. This open-air complex is more than just a cruise terminal; it’s a modern cultural hub, with galleries, restaurants, cafes and boutique shops. Start your morning by walking along the Bosphorus on the promenade and enjoying a coffee at one of the stylish cafés. Then, explore the Tophane Clock Tower and visit the award-winning İstanbul Museum of Modern Art, as well as the prestigious İstanbul Museum of Painting and Sculpture, located within the area.

Afternoon: Soulful Locales, Bosphorus Tours

Next, take the historic Tunnel, Türkiye’s first underground rail system and the world’s second oldest, from Karaköy to İstiklal Street. You can climb the Galata Tower for breathtaking panoramic views — the tower stays open until 11 p.m. in summer, so if you want to see the city’s night views, delay your visit to late hours. Then, stroll along İstiklal’s lively street, where the iconic red tram glides amid historic passages, shops, art galleries, museums, and restaurants. You can sample delicious Turkish home-style dishes at a lokanta (local eatery) here or try İstanbul’s famous street foods, such as mussels, fish sandwiches (balık ekmek) and pickle juice, in lively Beyoğlu Fish Market.

Then head down to Beşiktaş, where you can embark on a short Bosphorus tour. There’s no better way to grasp the city’s grandeur than from the water, passing by Ottoman mansions and various landmarks.

Evening: Dine Across City Views

As your day comes to an end, indulge yourself in a fancy dinner at one of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants. The culinary options are as diverse as the city itself, from innovative interpretations of Anatolian cuisine and seasonal plates highlighting local ingredients to exceptional world cuisine and sustainable vegetarian menus. And as the night wraps around this timeless city, start planning your next big İstanbul adventure. ///nCa, 4 August 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)