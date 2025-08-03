UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives in Turkmenistan for Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On 3 August 2025, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Turkmenbashi for a working visit to participate in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), scheduled to take place from August 5–8 in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

The UN chief was warmly welcomed at the airport by the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the 63rd plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a resolution titled “Additional Information on the Organization of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries” (LLDC3) was unanimously adopted. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that this decision reflects the high international standing of neutral Turkmenistan.

António Guterres emphasized that it is a great honor to participate in a forum held in Turkmenistan, a country pursuing a path of harmonious development. He expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the conference will positively impact the economies of countries worldwide, addressing key contemporary challenges.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people highlighted that hosting LLDC3 in Turkmenistan is a testament to the great trust placed in the country by the international community.

The forum aims to strengthen the economic potential of 32 landlocked developing countries and foster interregional trade and economic ties. Numerous bilateral negotiations are planned on the sidelines of the conference, creating opportunities to expand interregional cooperation.

The significance of the forum is further underscored by its timing, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

LLDC3 will focus on issues critical to the sustainable development of landlocked developing countries, including transport connectivity, trade enhancement, and increasing import-export volumes. The decisions made at the forum will contribute to improving the well-being of nations and strengthening the global economy.

The Awaza conference will open new prospects for developing transport infrastructure, ensuring access to global markets, and enhancing the resilience of participating countries’ economies. This event marks a significant step toward achieving the goals of the Awaza Programme of Action (2024–2034), which focuses on structural transformation, regional integration, and building resilience to climate challenges.

As the host of the forum, Turkmenistan reaffirms its commitment to the UN’s principles of promoting peace, security, and sustainable development, as well as its active role in addressing global challenges. ///nCa, 3 August 2025