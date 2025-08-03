Symbol of Solidarity: Flags of Turkmenistan and UN Raised in Awaza Ahead of Global Forum on Landlocked Developing Countries

Elvira Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

On 3 August 2025, a solemn flag-raising ceremony for Turkmenistan and the United Nations took place in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” marking the opening of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

This event became a symbol of international solidarity and underscores the importance of the upcoming global forum, held once every decade to address sustainable development issues for landlocked developing countries.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, as well as UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima.

In her speech, Ms. Fatima emphasized that the flag-raising is more than a tradition—it is a celebration of solidarity, multilateralism, and the spirit of partnership that underpins the work of the United Nations. “As we raise the flag of Turkmenistan alongside the UN’s iconic blue flag, we also raise our ambitions for the LLDCs – that transcends borders or geography,” she noted.

Turkmenistan, as the host of the conference, demonstrated a high level of preparation and responsibility. Under the personal leadership of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, the country created all necessary conditions for the successful hosting of the event. The National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” renowned for its cultural heritage and growing international prestige, became the ideal venue for this historic occasion.

“The theme of this Conference – “Driving progress through partnerships” is powerfully reflected in this simple act of raising our flags together. It also reminds us of our collective responsibility for the 32 landlocked developing countries and their 600 million people,” Ms. Fatima highlighted.

The forum aims to mobilize international support and partnerships to implement the Awaza Programme of Action—an ambitious roadmap designed to accelerate structural transformations, enhance regional connectivity, and strengthen the resilience of these countries. The programme is grounded in the principles of equity, sustainability, and partnership.

During the conference, leaders, partners, and stakeholders from around the world will gather in Awaza to reaffirm their solidarity and chart a new course for transformation. Key objectives include ensuring access for these countries to global markets, eliminating transport and trade barriers, and securing climate financing and investments to safeguard their future.

The flag-raising ceremony became a vivid symbol of unity and shared ambitions. The flags of Turkmenistan and the UN, flying side by side, serve as a reminder of the global community’s commitment to the principles of peace, cooperation, and equality.

As Rabab Fatima noted, this conference should mark a turning point, defined by solidarity, solutions, and renewed global commitments for the LLDCs.

By hosting the conference, Turkmenistan reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations as a universal platform for strengthening international peace, security, and sustainable development. This event highlights the country's role in promoting global cooperation and its dedication to addressing global challenges.