A telephone conversation took place between the heads of the foreign policy departments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Seychelles

On July 31, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Seychelles Sylvestre Radegonde.

The heads of the foreign policy departments discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

A separate topic of discussion was preparation for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3). /// nCa, 1 August 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)