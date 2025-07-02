Explore Türkiye’s beautiful coastal cities with exclusive yacht experiences

Surrounded by the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea on three sides, Türkiye is a unique destination for yacht tourism. The country’s extensive coastlines, pristine beaches, and picturesque bays make it a paradise for yachters. Türkiye, with its marinas providing top-notch service and facilities at numerous spots along its coastlines, welcomes travellers who prefer and enjoy cruising serenely in their boats. Besides top-tier lodging, on-land parking, and technical assistance, these facilities offer many lifestyle amenities, including restaurants, spas, fitness centres, and shopping. Once docked at these internationally standard marinas, yachters can also explore inland treasures, from natural wonders and ancient heritage sites to the flavours of Turkish cuisine.

Antalya: Where the Turkish Riviera Shines Year Round

Antalya, with 300 days of sunshine, is a four-season yachting hub at the heart of the Turkish Riviera. The marinas spread across the coastline, from the historic harbour of Kaleiçi to the shores of Alanya in the east, the pine-scented bays of Kemer and the untouched charm of Kaş and Kekova. These high-capacity marinas provide services at international standards, from maintenance and repair to shower, dishwashing and laundry rooms, and from waste collection to ATMs, as well as the beaching, launching and bottom washing services. Some Antalya marinas, offering everything from restaurants to spa facilities, are award-winning and even Blue Flag-certified. Antalya, the city with the most Blue Flag beaches in Türkiye and the world, is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and diving, especially in Kaş, one of the world’s top scuba diving spots. Wellness and golf facilities, Mediterranean cuisine and ancient cities are also among the other offerings in the city’s inland. As part of the Night Museums Project, the Antalya, Alanya, and Necropolis Museums, as well as the Aspendos, Patara, and Side archaeological sites, stay open until 10 p.m. during the summer.

Muğla: Where Two Seas Embrace

Muğla, the shining star of Türkiye’s tourism, is located where the Mediterranean and the Aegean seas meet and is also a premier yachting destination with the country’s most iconic coastal towns. Bodrum offers luxury marinas with 24-hour safety and VIP services, such as Göltürkbükü and Best Superyacht Marina awarded Yalıkavak. These marinas are ideal for those seeking safe and modern berthing and many amenities, from electricity to showers, for their yachts while also offering unique privileges for both yacht owners and visitors. For example, to enhance safety, especially in the summer when sun glare can damage boat surfaces, measures are implemented, docking spaces are widened, and generous manoeuvring areas are provided for yachts. During their visit to Bodrum, the marina visitors can stay at high-end hotels, dine and wine at world-famous restaurants, enjoy live concerts by global stars, shop at many designers’ boutiques or watch Türkiye’s finest sailing yachts compete in the Bodrum Cup. Marmaris enchants with its natural harbour and top-tier marinas, which provide service with breakwaters offering complete security against all weather conditions, land parking areas, and travel lifts, in addition to classic services like electricity and water connections. Fethiye marinas also entice with their sheltered anchorages, technical infrastructure and private security, besides their additional facilities like slipway areas and boat carriers. Off the main routes, many locales, including Gökova Gulf and Göcek, present equally stunning marina alternatives, as well. Beyond the shoreline, Muğla also offers outdoor activities, Carian and Lycian ancient cities, and Aegean cuisine, especially fresh seafood, in meyhanes (taverns) or Michelin-starred venues.

İzmir: Where Urban Energy and Aegean Serenity Combine

İzmir, the pearl of the Aegean, blends vibrant city life with coastal charm and the marinas are gateways to experiencing the city’s high quality of life. The marinas stretch from the city centre to the popular resort towns of Çeşme and Alaçatı, famous for golden beaches, windsurfing and thermal waters, as well as the Cittaslow towns of Seferihisar and Foça. These marinas, with a high boat capacity at sea and on land, provide dry docks; boat maintenance and repair; 24-hour security with cameras; towing and launching services; gas stations, infirmaries, electricity and water, toilets and showers, wireless internet, payphones, swimming platforms, guest beaches, parking lots and yacht clubs. Beyond the coastline, the city’s rich blend of ancient heritage, modern culture, Aegean cuisine, wine routes and Michelin-recognised restaurants awaits discovery. For those planning a visit to the UNESCO site of Ephesus, it’s worth noting that the nearest marina is in Kuşadası, one of the region’s major ports.

İstanbul: Where Continents and Cultures Meet

İstanbul, Türkiye’s vibrant metropolis, is also home to a wide network of modern marinas on the shores of the Bosphorus and Marmara Sea. From Ataköy to Kalamış and Büyükçekmece to Tarabya, İstanbul’s marinas are spread across the city’s European and Asian sides. With a high capacity suitable to even host mega yachts, İstanbul marinas have international standards with their markets, restaurants, cafeterias, health and sports centres, children’s playgrounds, outdoor parking lots, laundry and swimming pools. They also offer services like secure mooring areas, waste collection and separation units, fuel stations, Wi-Fi services, mobile lifts, and concierge/valet service for yacht owners in addition to easy accessibility to all city transportation points. Further, workshops of İstanbul marinas conduct maintenance/repair operations, from paint application, paste, and varnish to electronic equipment repair, while their yacht clubs serve yacht owners with health and sports centres, swimming pools and tennis courts. Beyond the marinas, many city offerings, such as a dynamic arts and culture scene, historical landmarks, buzzing nightlife, endless shopping opportunities and delicious cuisine, from street foods to Michelin-starred venues, reward yachters inland. ///nCa, 2 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)