Technovation Girls Ambassador from Turkmenistan selected as the Global Prize Winner

Saparguly Mahtumov, an Ambassador of the Global Technovation Girls Program from Turkmenistan became a 2025 Global Ambassador Leadership Award (GALA) Winner.

The awarding ceremony was held online, bringing together program Ambassadors from 117 countries of the world where Technovation is present.

This award recognizes outstanding Ambassadors who have demonstrated exceptional performance in Leadership Excellence, Collaborative Work, and Program Advocacy. Only 4 Ambassadors are selected annually to receive the award. This Season, GALA was awarded to the ambassadors from Turkmenistan, Spain, Nigeria, and Kyrgyzstan.

During the awarding ceremony, Megan Black, Volunteer Program Coordinator at Technovation Headquarters in California noted, “Saparguly has had an amazing season and worked closely with the Ambassadors Team in Turkmenistan and Central Asia. In addition to serving as a Club Ambassador in Ashgabat, he also led technical support for the entire country, and supported the network of Club Ambassadors to ensure that everyone had the support that they needed throughout the season.” It is also notable that Saparguly is the first-ever male Ambassador to become the GALA laureate, which makes the occasion even more special.

Technovation Girls Program is already run for 4 years in Turkmenistan. This is the global initiative aimed at development of social and tech entrepreneurship and women empowerment in the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Under this biggest global technological competition for girls, participants are working in groups of up to 5 people to create a mobile/web app contributing to solving a social problem on local, regional, or global level.

As a wrap-up for each season, the finalist teams are gathering at the World Summit in California, the U.S., where they pitch their projects and prototypes to the heads of the leading technological corporations, such as Google, Meta, and Amazon. ///Technovation Girls Turkmenistan