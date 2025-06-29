President of Turkmenistan Receives Chairman of Daewoo Engineering & Construction

On 28 June 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Mr. Jong Won-joo, Chairman of the Board of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Jong extended cordial congratulations on the second anniversary of Arkadag City’s inauguration and conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed his best wishes to the President of Korea and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to deepening ties with the Republic of Korea, grounded in mutual respect, understanding, and trust.

For many years, large Korean companies have been carrying out large-scale activities to implement important projects in the oil and gas and chemical industries of Turkmenistan, making a significant contribution to the development of bilateral economic cooperation.

“The Turkmenhimiýa State Concern and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd signed a contract for the construction of a complex for the production of mineral fertilizers at a chemical plant in Turkmenabat, which marks the beginning of a new stage in the history of bilateral cooperation,” the head of state noted, wishing all employees of the Korean company success in implementing this project. the project.

Mr. Jong, in turn, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to fully honoring its contractual obligations.

Concluding the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence in the further expansion of constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and wished Mr. Jong continued success in strengthening Turkmen-Korean relations. ///nCa, 29 June 2025