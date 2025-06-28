President of Turkmenistan Meets Executive Director of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

On 27 June 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Mr. Kenji Sanada, Executive Director of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet, Mr. Sanada highlighted Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ appreciation for the favorable business climate in Turkmenistan and commended the country’s achievements in modernizing its economy.

The guest extended his congratulations to President Berdimuhamedov on the second anniversary of Arkadag city, noting its dynamic development.

The President, in turn, thanked Mr. Sanada for his kind words and wished him a productive visit and success in efforts to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The meeting underscored the steadily growing trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan, with emphasis on the growing engagement of business communities. Japanese companies continue to make a significant contribution to unlocking the economic potential of both countries.

Turkmenistan and Kawasaki Heavy Industries have maintained a fruitful partnership over the years, having successfully implemented a number of large-scale joint projects.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the promising potential for expanding this cooperation in new areas and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s openness to further business collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Concluding the meeting, the President expressed confidence in the continued development of mutually beneficial projects and wished Mr. Sanada success in his work. ///nCa, 28 June 2025