ECO Prepares for the 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

The Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit on July 3–4, 2025, in Khankendi, reaffirming its leadership in promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development. The Summit will convene ECO Heads of States/Government, Ministers, ECO Observers, Special Guests from non-ECO countries and heads of international organizations to achieve development and prosperity through fragile economic integration, ECO reports.

The Summit will feature a dynamic and inclusive ECO Week, held from July 1–4, 2025, across multiple cities in Azerbaijan.

The ECO Week will include a series of thematic forums aimed at advancing youth engagement, gender inclusion and economic connectivity within the region:

1 July – the ECO Youth Forum themed “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future”, Aghdam;

2 July – the ECO Women Forum themed “Enhancing the Role of Women for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future”, Lachin;

2 July – the 6th Business Forum themed of “Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region”, Fuzuli.

Founded as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964 by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Türkiye, the Forum was renamed as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 1985.

The ECO Region is a home for 460 million people and expands over 8 million square kilometers of land, connecting the north to south, south and east to the west, Asia to Europe and Eurasia to the Arab World. ECO members include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. Observer status in ECO is open to other regional or international organizations, states and institutions. Current observers of ECO are: Turkish Cypriot State (since October 2012), Organization of Turkic States (since October 2014), International Energy Charter (since February 2017). ///nCa, 28 June 2025