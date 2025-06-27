Cultural Bridge: South Korea Donates 121 Korean Language Books to Turkmenistan Institutions

On Thursday, June 26 2025, in a vibrant display of cultural exchange and educational partnership, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan generously donated a 55 Korean language books and 2 book-shelves to the Department of Korean Language of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi, and 66 Korean language books to the Information Access Center of Turkmenistan.

This thoughtful donation underscores the Republic of Korea’s ongoing commitment to promoting Korean language and culture education in Turkmenistan, a crucial step in fostering foreign language learning within the nation. The donated collection of books, intended to students of beginner, elementary and intermediate levels, cover a wide range of topics and are designed to enhance language proficiency across all skills: speaking, listening, writing, and reading.

The handover ceremony was graced by Ms. Chae Minkyung, 2nd Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan, alongside representatives from both recipient institutions. Her presence highlighted the significance of this initiative in strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

The Embassy’s initiative is not merely about providing resources; it’s a strategic effort to empower language learners and deepen cultural understanding between the peoples of Korea and Turkmenistan. Both sides expressed optimistic hopes for continued cooperation outlining plans for further cultural and educational exchanges. These endeavors are expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening mutual understanding and developing diplomatic and educational ties, ultimately contributing to a richer, more interconnected future for both countries. ///nCa, 27 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)