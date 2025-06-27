Chinese giant Yutong celebrates an important milestone: 10,000 buses for Central Asia

On Thursday, 26 June, in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, the 10,000th Yutong bus, intended for export to Central Asian countries, rolled off the assembly line, according to Xinhua.

The Yutong Company, whose headquarters are located in Zhengzhou, the administrative center of Henan Province in Central China, is one of the country’s main suppliers of buses. The first Yutong buses were delivered to Kazakhstan back in 2005.

Earlier this year, the company bagged a contract with Turkmenistan for the supply of 700 city buses.

Over the past 20 years, the company has continuously strengthened its position in the Central Asian market, having delivered a total of 10,000 buses to the region, including more than a thousand buses powered by new energy sources.

Yutong has now become the best-selling Chinese bus brand in Central Asia.

Yutong buses plying the roads of Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, are generally in good technical condition.

According to the company, in 2024, more than 46,000 Yutong buses were produced – these are urban, intercity, tourist, school buses and other special-purpose vehicles. In total, about 200,000 Yutong buses powered by new energy sources were sold worldwide. The company’s share in the global market exceeds 10%. ///nCa, 27 June 2025 (photo credit – Xinhua)