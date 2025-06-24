South Korea Thanks Turkmenistan, Jordan, and Egypt for Evacuation Aid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea has expressed its sincere appreciation to the governments of Turkmenistan, Jordan, and Egypt for their assistance in facilitating the evacuation of Korean nationals from Iran and Israel.

At a regular press briefing held on 24th June at the Government Complex in Seoul, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign affairs of Republic of Korea stated, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for its support in enabling Korean nationals residing in Iran to safely transit through its territory to third countries, and to the Governments of Jordan and Egypt for their valuable assistance in ensuring the safe and prompt departure of our citizens from Israel.”

He further emphasized, “We are deeply thankful for the spirit of solidarity demonstrated by these countries, and we look forward to the continued strengthening of our friendship and cooperation in the future.” ///nCa, 24 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)