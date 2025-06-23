UNDP and Japan Strengthen Community Resilience to Extremism in Turkmenistan

As part of the Country Component of the UNDP regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia”, funded by the Government of Japan, a nine-day specialized training course titled “Psychological Aspects of Preventing Various Forms of Extremism” has been launched in Turkmenistan.

The training scheduled from 23 June to 3 July 2025 aims to develop professional skills in strengthening mental health, critical thinking, and providing psychosocial support as key elements in countering destructive ideologies.

Participants include social workers, representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, faculty and students from the Turkmen State Medical University and other national universities, as well as practicing psychologists, coaches, and representatives of NGOs.

The training program focuses on effective methodologies for analyzing and decoding target audiences, developing new and assessing the existing materials related to prevention of the various forms of extremism, as well as strengthening resilience to manipulations and psychological influence coming from radical groups. Curriculum is based on practical tools, including case studies, facilitated discussions, storytelling techniques, and critical thinking exercises. Cross-cutting themes integrated throughout the training include human rights, humanitarian values, and gender sensitivity.

This initiative represents a significant contribution to the development of national capacity in preventing violent extremism and promoting resilient, peaceful, and inclusive communities in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 23 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)