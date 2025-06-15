A meeting with the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On June 14, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed participation of Turkmenistan in the programs and projects of the UNRCCA in Central Asia.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on a range of issues related to the preparations to the upcoming 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the high importance of international humanitarian activities carried out by Turkmenistan based on high ideals, principles of international solidarity and support was emphasized. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 June 2025