The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed concern over the escalation of tension in the Middle East

Information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to the media:

In connection with the Israeli missile strikes on settlements and facilities in Iran, carried out on June 13, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan make the following statement:

The Turkmen side expresses concern about the current escalation of tension in the Middle East.

Turkmenistan, as a State with the status of positive permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, does not accept the use of force or the threat of its use as a way to resolve political and other issues.

We stress the need to use a wide range of political and diplomatic means to resolve any difficult situations only by peaceful means based on the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law. ///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan