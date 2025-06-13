The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed concern over the escalation of tension in the Middle East

News Central Asia (nCa)

Information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to the media:

In connection with the Israeli missile strikes on settlements and facilities in Iran, carried out on June 13, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan make the following statement:

The Turkmen side expresses concern about the current escalation of tension in the Middle East.

Turkmenistan, as a State with the status of positive permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, does not accept the use of force or the threat of its use as a way to resolve political and other issues.

We stress the need to use a wide range of political and diplomatic means to resolve any difficult situations only by peaceful means based on the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law. ///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

