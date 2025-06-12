UNFPA Held Coordination Meeting on Ensuring Timely Supplies of Women’s Reproductive Health Commodities

Ashgabat, June 12, 2025 – United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan held a coordination council meeting at the UN building in Ashgabat. The purpose of this meeting was to conduct a quantitative assessment of resources allocated for reproductive health care in reproductive health offices in Ashgabat city and the velayats, as well as to explore possibilities for their mutual redistribution and to develop a procurement plan for replenishing necessary reproductive health commodities for women at risk.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, as well as UNFPA and UNDP staff.

During the meeting, data on existing stock levels and monthly needs were presented, and the necessity of timely provision of these commodities was substantiated. Participants also discussed current opportunities to improve coverage for women at risk, forms of accounting and reporting documentation, and methods for increasing efficiency. Proposals were presented for exploring possibilities to replenish reproductive health commodities.

UNFPA remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan to ensure access to reproductive health services and commodities for women with chronic diseases. ///nCa, 12 June 2025