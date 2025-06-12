Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of strategic relations with Russia

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent congratulations to President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and all the people of the country on the occasion of Russia Day.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of strategic relations with the Russian Federation,” the President of Turkmenistan stressed.

He expressed confidence that through joint efforts, the Turkmen–Russian partnership will continue to develop dynamically in various areas. ///nCa, 12 June 2025