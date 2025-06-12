International Exhibition-Fair “Turkmentextile Expo – 2025” Opens in Ashgabat

On 11 June 2025, the International Exhibition-Fair “Turkmentextile Expo – 2025” opened in Ashgabat, serving as a major platform for showcasing the achievements of Turkmenistan’s textile industry and strengthening international cooperation in this field.

The event features around 110 exhibitors, including enterprises of the Turkmenistan Ministry of Textile Industry, private companies, and over 60 foreign firms specializing in the production of equipment, dyes, raw materials, and accessories. Among them are renowned brands and suppliers such as Toyota Industries Corporation and Murata Machinery (Japan), Rieter (Switzerland), LMW Global FZE and Lakshmi Card Clothing (India), as well as MRN Kimya (Türkiye), Atul Chemical and Indokem (India), and Ben Tech Chemical (Thailand).

The exhibition showcases a wide range of products, including clothing, fabrics, denim items, workwear, bags, home textiles, carpets, and leather goods such as footwear, bags, and accessories, produced by both state-owned and private enterprises from all velayats of the country.

Special attention is given to foreign companies specializing in household goods and decor. Brands like Jumbo, Karaca, and English Home present extensive collections of textiles, furniture, and kitchen accessories.

The event’s business program includes masterclasses by Turkmen and international designers, where professionals explore modern trends in fashion, clothing design, and textile production. A highlight of the exhibition is the national costume, adorned with embroidery and ornaments that reflect Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage.

The national art of embroidery, recognized on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, continues to evolve through the work of contemporary designers. Exhibits from Turkmen fashion houses—Ashgabat Fashion House, Goç Ýigit, Duman Show, Dana Peri, AINA, Aýna Sari, Mirasly Senet, Binayim, Chynar Fashion, and LN—blend tradition with modern fashion trends.

A highlight of the exhibition is the dynamic fashion shows, showcasing designers from Italy, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Singapore, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Both local and international collections graced the catwalks of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, celebrating creativity and cultural diversity.

“Turkmentextile Expo – 2025” will run until June 13, offering participants and visitors a unique opportunity to establish business connections, exchange expertise, and explore new horizons in the world of textiles and fashion. ///nCa, 12 June 2025