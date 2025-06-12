A New Island in the Caspian Sea Could Become a Haven for Birds and Seals

Near the Volga Delta in the northern part of the Caspian Sea, a phenomenon has captured the attention of scientists and ecologists: a new island has formed 30 kilometers southwest of Maly Zhemchuzhny Island in the Russian sector of the sea. This discovery was made during a joint expedition by the P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), its Caspian Branch, and the Astrakhan State Nature Reserve.

As early as November 2024, specialists from the Caspian Branch noticed an unusual exposure on satellite images—a section of the seabed that had emerged from the water. In May 2025, scientists confirmed that this was indeed a new island, not just a temporary drying.

The island formed due to the ongoing decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level, a process that has become particularly noticeable in recent years.

During the expedition, the island appeared as a flat, wet plain with sandy ridges and furrows, likely formed by underwater currents. Despite attempts, the scientists could not land on the island due to surrounding shallow waters. However, clear images were obtained using a drone.

During the spring flood period, the island only slightly rose above sea level. However, experts believe that during the low-water season, when the water level drops, the island will become significantly more prominent.

If the Caspian Sea’s water level continues to decline, the island could become an important natural site. Should this trend persist, the island may significantly expand in size in the coming years and gain considerable ecological value as a nesting ground for rare bird species and a resting place for Caspian seals.

Additionally, scientific research has already begun in the island’s vicinity. To study biogeochemistry, hydrobiology, and the dynamics of sea behavior, scientists conducted an oceanographic survey at a depth of about 0.4 meters in the northern shallow waters near the island.

The new island does not yet have an official name. Scientists are preparing a preliminary description of the island and may soon propose a name for it.

Earlier, satellite images from NASA revealed that new island appeared on the surface of the Caspian Sea in the Azerbaijani sector following a mud volcano eruption in early 2023. ///nCa, 12 June 2025