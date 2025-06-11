UNICEF and Ministries of Health and Education of Turkmenistan build national capacity to support children with autistic spectrum disorders inclusion in education

Ashgabat, 11 June 2025 – UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and Ministry of Education are implementing the next phase of the training programme for the childcare professionals to provide effective support for children with autistic spectrum disorders (ASD) towards their inclusive education and overall social inclusion.

During 10-14 June, simultaneous trainings are conducted by the experts of St. Petersburg Early Interventions Institute for the specialists of the pilot kindergartens 14 and 160 and multi-disciplinary team of professionals from the department of habilitation of the new Health Rehabilitation Center in Ashgabat city. This initiative supports one of the five essential components of the Inclusive Education framework in Turkmenistan which entails provision of continuous support services for children with disabilities.

The training program is focused on timely identification of various autistic disorders through a set of screening instruments and further preparation of individual development plans in parallel with the individual education plans for the young children with disabilities. Importantly, these children attend the pilot mainstream kindergartens and the trained specialists of these facilities jointly with the team from the Health Rehabilitation Center provide continuous support for these children and their families.

“This collaborative approach aims to establish a model of an effective cross-sectoral service provision for young children with disabilities and their families to ensure they are continuously supported and engaged with through inclusive education pathways and that their families are empowered for participation in the society”, said Jepbar Bashimov, Education Specialist with UNICEF in Turkmenistan.

The ongoing initiative is part of UNICEF and partners’ concerted efforts to enhance the capacity and shape the role of the Health Rehabilitation Center as a center of excellence for supporting disability inclusive services and training of professionals in the country. ///nCa, 11 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)