TurkmenTextile Expo – 2025 opens in Ashgabat, celebrating Turkmen Weaving Art

On 11 June, the three-day international exhibition and fair TurkmenTextile Expo – 2025 kicks off at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts from over 30 countries.

On the occasion of the exhibition’s opening, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his congratulations to participants and guests. In his address, the Head of State emphasized that Turkmen weaving art, recognized as part of the world’s cultural heritage, is a testament to the creative genius of the Turkmen people, their appreciation for beauty, and the richness of their spiritual world. He underscored that the preservation, development, and global promotion of this art, as well as its transmission to future generations in its authentic form, remain key priorities of Turkmenistan’s state policy.

The exhibition offers Turkmen and international guests an opportunity to explore the achievements of Turkmenistan’s textile industry since independence, alongside innovative products and technologies from specialized enterprises.

“Silk fabrics, clothing, and other textile products showcased at this exhibition are not only intended for the domestic market but are also exported, attracting the interest of foreign partners and demonstrating Turkmenistan’s openness to international investment in this sector,” President Berdimuhamedov stated.

He further highlighted that Turkmen textile products are highly sought after due to their environmental sustainability, superior quality, and production from natural raw materials. With a strong production infrastructure and an extensive raw material base, Turkmenistan’s textile industry holds a leading position in the national economy, exporting its products to dozens of countries worldwide.

“The continued advancement of the industry, alongside other economic sectors, through the integration of global scientific achievements and innovative technologies into production processes, remains a key priority for the state,” the President’s message affirmed.

The TurkmenTextile Expo – 2025 will feature over 100 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, serving as a dynamic platform for exploring sustainable practices, modern technologies, and innovative design solutions. The event, complemented by fashion shows, aims to inspire further development in the textile industry while fostering international collaboration. ///nCa, 11 June 2025