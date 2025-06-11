Launch of Go Night in Ashgabat: “Innovative business Management – Effective leadership and AI systems”

The launch of GoNight 2025 season, organized by representatives of the Go Viral project in Turkmenistan, will take place in Ashgabat. The topic of the workshop will be business with an emphasis on business administration and innovation management.

The speakers at the community meeting will be experienced experts with many years of business management experience who will share their personal experiences, from starting a career to leading positions in companies.

Batyr Rejepov is a young expert with many years of experience in business management. Having experience in consulting, Batyr helps local businesses automate their work processes using innovative technologies. During GoNight, he will share his experience in implementing chatbots and AI systems for working with clients in the business environment of Turkmenistan.

Lyudmila Azizova is a professional with 10 years of HR management experience in Turkmenistan and abroad, a client relations specialist, and also, in the past, a lecturer at prestigious universities. The topic of her upcoming presentation is effective team building and management strategies in the corporate environment, as well as global business management practices.

Go Night will be held on 14 June at 18:00 at the Ynamly kepil coworking center (https://maps.app.goo.gl/2uz4GRdpXxGk4eP3A ). Participation in the event is free, but pre-registration is required (https://forms.gle/fvex3jKR6cMdn9dd6 ).

Detailed information is available on the official project page (https://instagram.com/goviral.ca/ ), and you can contact the organizers for additional questions by e-mail: mumkinchilik.dunyasi@gmail.com

The Go Viral project has been running in Turkmenistan for four years, fostering creative and social initiatives across business, innovation, technology, and media. The program provides unique opportunities for professional and personal growth, strengthens regional cooperation, and supports impactful initiatives that contribute to Central Asia’s sustainable development.

In Turkmenistan, the Go Viral project is being implemented by IDEA Central Asia in partnership with the Mumkinchilik Dünyasy NGO with the financial support of the US Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan. /// “Mumkinchilik Dunyasi” ES Team, GoViral Community Partner in Turkmenistan