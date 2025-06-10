BOMCA 10 strengthens digital forensic investigation capacities in Turkmenistan

On 5 June, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) handed over a set of specialised digital forensic equipment, valued at EUR 14,559.08, to the General Prosecutor’s Office of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The new equipment, including four desktop computers, MOBILedit Forensic PRO software licences and connection kits for mobile devices, will support investigators in recovering deleted, hidden, or encrypted data from digital devices such as smartphones, computers, and storage media. This support is essential for addressing cross-border crimes, including drug and weapon trafficking. In addition to combating traditional forms of organised crime, the equipment will enhance the Office’s capability to tackle cybercrime, including hacking, online fraud, and data breaches. Access to communication records, location data, and other digital traces will allow investigators to expose and dismantle transnational criminal networks more effectively.

This support was provided under BOMCA 10’s Component 2, “Improvement of Detection Capacities”, aimed at strengthening the investigative capacities of law enforcement agencies and promoting evidence-based investigations. ///BOMCA, 5 June 2025