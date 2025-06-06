Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and India discussed topical issues of bilateral collaboration

On 5 June 2025, a meeting took place in New Delhi between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields.

The sides emphasized the importance of visits and meetings at high and the highest levels in strengthening the constructive political dialogue between the two countries. It was also noted that an important segment of interaction in the political-diplomatic dimension is the intensification of ties between the foreign ministries.

In addition, the diplomats highlighted the effectiveness of partnership between the two countries at regional and international levels, in particular, within the framework of reputable international organizations.

Also, the mutual commitment was expressed on intensifying bilateral beneficial partnership aimed at expanding cooperation in trade-economic sphere, as well as improving the legal framework.

The necessity of enhancing the effectiveness of the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation as a coordinating unit for the development of bilateral relations in various fields of interaction was emphasized.

The sides defined the information technologies, transport and logistics, textile, chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries among the topical vectors of partnership. They also noted the importance of implementing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) international gas pipeline project.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the field of science and education, was emphasized as one of the important areas of bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in further development of bilateral cooperation. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 5 June 2025