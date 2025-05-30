Uzbekistan and Italy strengthen strategic partnership: results of Georgia Meloni’s visit to Samarkand

During the official visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Uzbekistan, approximately ten agreements worth over three billion euros were signed in Samarkand, according to Italian media.

Following negotiations in Samarkand, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Meloni adopted a Joint Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Partnership. In their presence, a ceremony was held to exchange bilateral agreements, including:

– An agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments;

– An agreement on cooperation in critical raw materials;

– An agreement on cooperation in migration and mobility;

– Agreements on collaboration in sustainable development, environmental protection, and cultural heritage;

– Agreements on cooperation with the Italian Climate Fund, the Italian Agricultural Confederation, and on “green” development with companies “Sogesid” and “Ansaldo”;

– An agreement on partnership with the universities of Tuscia, Pisa, and Turin.

Additional documents were signed with the Italian National Research Center, companies “SIMEST” and “Danieli,” the University of Perugia, and other partners.

In the Joint Declaration, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing political dialogue, cooperation, and promoting regional and international peace and security. They expressed readiness to expand collaboration in countering transnational threats, including terrorism, extremism, organized crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.

Uzbekistan and Italy will continue cooperation within the UN, OSCE, the “EU–Central Asia” format, the “Italy–Central Asia” format, and other international platforms to support multilateralism and shared global values.

In the economic sphere, both sides emphasized the importance of deepening trade and economic ties, noting a nearly threefold increase in bilateral trade in recent years due to expanded product ranges. The number of joint ventures and projects has doubled, with successful cooperation established with leading Italian companies in metallurgy, electrical engineering, agriculture, livestock, and tourism.

The parties agreed to establish a joint expert working group to support small and medium-sized enterprises and create joint clusters. Priority investment sectors include energy (including renewables and “green” energy), infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, water resource management, digital innovation, and critical raw materials.

During the talks, President Mirziyoyev proposed launching a Technological Partnership Program with leading Italian companies. Priorities include innovative projects in deep processing of minerals and agricultural raw materials, production of automotive components, high-value-added products in electrical engineering, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and construction industries, and the creation of design centers for textiles, leather, and furniture sectors. Such projects could be implemented in a new industrial park in the Tashkent region, managed by a European operator.

To support new projects, the creation of a joint investment fund involving Italian agencies “SACE” and “SIMEST” is under consideration. Special attention was given to scientific and technological cooperation in agriculture based on a comprehensive roadmap, including cultivation of grapes, olives, saffron, and asparagus, as well as the development of agricultural laboratories, biotechnologies, and agricultural insurance.

An agreement was reached to expand technical assistance programs for businesses, including training Uzbek exporters to access the EU market, establishing a joint Certification Center in Tashkent, and accelerating the adoption of a Conformity Assessment Agreement.

Following her visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Meloni arrived in Astana for an official visit, where the inaugural Italy–Central Asia Summit will take place today. ///nCa, 30 May 2025