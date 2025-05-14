Meeting with the UN Resident Coordinators in Central Asian countries was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On May 13, 2025, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the United Nations Resident Coordinators in the countries of Central Asia – UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Kazakhstan Stephen O’Malley, UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Christine Antje Grawe and UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Uzbekistan Sabine Machl.

During the exchange of views, it was emphasized that the UN plays a key role in strengthening peace, security, human rights and sustainable development in the region. In recent years, Central Asia has become a platform for the implementation and intensification of many UN initiatives in the field of combating climate change, water and food security, gender equality, digitalization of public services, education and healthcare.

The work on establishment of the Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia, the activities of the Central Asian Youth Dialogue, established in 2023 in the city of Arkadag, as well as the holding of the first joint training for young diplomats of Central Asia in the city of Ashgabat are named among the practical regional integration.

As noted, at the present stage, strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations including its specialized agencies is obtaining new dynamics and content. The country is actively involved in discussing priority issues on the regional and global agenda and developing best solutions, striving to realize its peacekeeping and creative potential for the common good.

The meeting participants paid special attention to the activities of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, which, based on preventive diplomacy methods, makes a significant contribution to strengthening peace and stability in the region and consolidating joint efforts on the peacebuilding agenda. /// nCa, 14 May 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)