Ashgabat: Transboundary Landscape Restoration in Central Asian Countries Enters a New Phase

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – May 13, 2025 – Central Asia discussed key issues related to the restoration of transboundary landscapes at the third meeting of the Regional Advisory Committee (RAC).

Representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, along with international organizations and experts in sustainable landscape management, shared their experiences in implementing national projects, analyzed achieved results, discussed the alignment of policies to enhance climate resilience, and outlined an action plan for sustainable management of land and water resources in Central Asia.

The session served as a vital platform for:

Discussing progress on harmonizing landscape restoration policies;

Coordinating joint actions for landscape restoration at the regional level;

Exchanging experiences in fulfilling national commitments related to key land degradation restoration efforts.

Central Asia faces mounting environmental challenges, including land degradation, desertification, water scarcity, extreme weather events, and threats to livelihoods, biodiversity, and economic stability.

Central Asia Resilient Landscapes Restoration Program (RESILAND CA+) aims to increase landscape resilience, restore degraded ecosystems, and strengthen regional efforts in climate change adaptation. Through regional cooperation and sustainable land management, RESILAND CA+ supports countries in implementing integrated solutions to these challenges.

Recognizing the need for coordinated action, the Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) was established as a key governance mechanism under the RESILAND CA+ program. By fostering collaboration among governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector, the RAC facilitates the adoption of sustainable landscape management practices, enhances access to climate finance, and strengthens institutional capacity for long-term resilience.

The third RAC meeting was organized as part of the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC-2025), supported by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC), with the participation of the World Bank and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). /// nCa, 14 May 2025 (cross post from CAREC)