Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Charity Foundation met with the Minister of Health of Kazakhstan

On 28 March 2025, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, met with Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the Vice-President of the Foundation O. Atabayeva thanked the minister for accepting the invitation to participate in the international forum, dedicated to the Foundation’s 4th anniversary. She stressed that the Turkmen-Kazakh relations, based on friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness, are developing in many directions. Atabayeva also conveyed warm words on behalf of National Leader and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, in turn, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the international forum and noted the symbolism of holding this conference in Turkmenistan in the International Year of Peace and Trust.

During the conversation, the important role of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation in strengthening humanitarian ties in the region and the world was emphasized. The Foundation regularly allocates financial resources for various surgical operations for children in need of care in medical institutions across the country, for the treatment of young Turkmen children from orphanages, specialized schools and boarding schools, as well as for the purchase of medical supplies.

The parties stressed that sending humanitarian aid to a number of countries around the world is a vivid example of the important role of the Foundation in fostering friendly relations between nations.

Akmaral Alnazarova highly appreciated the activities of the Foundation, noting that it clearly demonstrates the special attention paid in Turkmenistan to the harmonious development and health of children. ///nCa, 29 March 2025