UNICEF and Government of Turkmenistan Reaffirm Commitment to Children Through 11 New Workplans

UNICEF and the Government of Turkmenistan have once again strengthened their partnership by signing a 11 new workplans for 2025 with 12 partners. These agreements outline a shared vision for advancing the rights and well-being of children and young people in Turkmenistan, reinforcing commitments under the National Action Plan on Child Rights 2023-2028 and UNICEF Country Programme for 2021-2025.

The workplans, signed with key government institutions, will guide collaborative efforts to enhance child protection, education, healthcare, and social services for children. In addition, the workplans reflect on the cross-cutting priorities such as gender equality, environmental sustainability, inclusive policies and evidence-based policy making. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further highlighting the strong dedication of the Government of Turkmenistan to advancing child rights.

This year, UNICEF has signed workplans with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Ministry of Internal Affairs, General Prosecutor’s Office, Supreme Court, Ministry of Adalat, Mejlis, State Statistics Committee, Institute of State, Law and Democracy, State Committee for TV and Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography, and the Women’s Union.

“As we begin a new year of cooperation, UNICEF remains committed to working closely with the Government of Turkmenistan to translate these workplans into real impact for children and youth,” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “We sincerely thank the Government of Turkmenistan for its steadfast partnership and dedication to these shared goals. Through our joint efforts, and in the spirit of the Year of Peace and Trust, we will continue to create meaningful opportunities for every child to grow up healthy, educated, and protected”

The signing of workplans across numerous government entities also underscores a fundamental truth: children’s issues are everyone’s issues. They cut across all organizations, UN agencies, ministries, and departments, requiring a collective and coordinated response. We warmly welcome this strong cross-sectoral collaboration with Turkmenistan, as it reflects a shared commitment to advancing the well-being of children. Moreover, this moment signifies not only the strength of our historic partnership but also its continuation and the dedication to sustaining and deepening our collaboration in the years to come. ///nCa, 7 March 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

On March 6, 2025, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents between ministries, departments, public organizations of Turkmenistan and the representative office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony, the following 11 documents were signed concerning the interaction of Turkmenistan and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the fields of economy, healthcare, education, mass media, as well as other important areas: