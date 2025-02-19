The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with the head of Tatarstan on the Day of Diplomatic Workers

On 18 February, the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Rustam Minnikhanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hero Arkadag. In response, the Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty extended sincere wishes of happiness, peace and prosperity to the Russian leader.

The discussion highlighted Turkmenistan’s active role in promoting positive initiatives aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development. The parties emphasized the significant contribution of Turkmen diplomats in successfully implementing the country’s foreign policy, which is founded on principles of mutual benefit, equality and goodwill.

Minnikhanov congratulated both the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov on the Day of Diplomatic Workers. He noted that it was a great honor to visit Turkmenistan during this professional holiday celebration.

In addressing bilateral relations, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the significance of ties with the Republic of Tatarstan. He noted that regular high-level meetings have been instrumental in fostering constructive development of cooperation, which has reached new heights in recent years across economic, political, and other spheres.

The sides praised the long-standing friendly relations between their peoples, rooted in shared cultures, languages, religion, and traditions. Hero Arkadag expressed appreciation for Tatarstan’s support of Turkmen students at its universities and affirmed commitment to expanding educational cooperation further.

A significant focus of the talks was the upcoming Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Ashgabat. The event will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and the National Leader extended an invitation to Rustam Minnikhanov to participate in this major international event.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence that this visit would strengthen friendly Turkmen-Tatarstan relations. Berdimuhamedov and Minnikhanov exchanged wishes for health and success in their government activities, while expressing hopes for peace, prosperity, and wellbeing of both peoples.

Following the official meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people personally accompanied the guest to the Ashgabat International Airport for his departure.///nCa, 19 February 2025