Study in Austria: Information Seminar in Ashgabat

Discover the path to higher education in Austria! An information seminar will be held at the Ynamly Kepil Coworking Center in Ashgabat on February 15, 2025, exploring opportunities to study at Austrian universities and earn an internationally recognized Austrian diploma.

Why Choose Austria?

Top-Rated Living: Vienna has consistently ranked as one of the world’s best cities to live in for the past 10 years.

Guaranteed Educational Access: Explore your options at leading Austrian universities.

Streamlined Process: Learn about the simple and straightforward application process.

Recognized Credentials: Austrian university diplomas are recognized by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and internationally.

Affordable Tuition: Benefit from competitive tuition fees.

Seminar Details:

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Ynamly Kepil Coworking Center, Ashgabat

Registration:

Spaces are limited! Register now by contacting:

Phone: +993 62902210

Instagram: @studyaustria.tm