Mary International Airport permitted emergency landing for Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air flight

On 1 February 2025, the crew of Centrum Air flight C6 3336, en route from Medina to Fergana aboard an A321neo aircraft, detected an oil leak in one of the engines. The incident occurred while flying over Turkmenistan.

In accordance with safety regulations, the captain decided to divert the aircraft to the nearest alternative airport — Mary International Airport. The crew’s prompt actions allowed for a safe landing and prevented any potential consequences of the technical malfunction.

Immediately after landing, Centrum Air management decided to send a replacement aircraft of the same A321neo type to Mary. Passengers and their luggage were quickly transferred to the reserve plane and successfully flown to their final destination — Ferghana International Airport.

Currently, the airline’s technical team has fixed the engine oil leak, and the aircraft will perform a technical flight to Tashkent without passengers soon.

Centrum Air emphasizes its commitment to high safety standards and operational efficiency, ensuring comfortable and reliable flights for its passengers.