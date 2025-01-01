President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the people of Turkmenistan on New Year

Dear compatriots!

The year 2024, whose motto is “The Fount of Wisdom – Magtymguly Fragi”, is coming to an end, and we celebrate the new year, 2025.

The coming year according to the Eastern calendar is the year of the Snake. The outgoing year has become one of the most significant in the modern history of the independent Motherland, namely, significant achievements in the lives of our citizens, in the implementation of the ambitious initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero Arkadag.

This year, many modern schools, kindergartens, medical and sports facilities, cultural institutions, industrial facilities, etc. have been opened throughout the country. Thousands of families have become happy owners of new homes.

Significant progress has been achieved in all areas. A number of major projects have been implemented in the fuel and energy sector: we have launched the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, namely the Serkhetabat–Herat section, called Arkadagyň ak ýoly; opening ceremonies and groundbreaking ceremonies for major energy and transport and communication infrastructure facilities have been held.

At the same time, the second stage of the Baherden and Lebap cement plants was launched in the Akhal and Lebap provinces, respectively, power plants and a high-voltage overhead power transmission line along the Balkan-Dashoguz route began operating. Modern water treatment plants have also been commissioned.

The opening of the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex and the monument to the poet-thinker took place in a picturesque corner of Kopetdag in a solemn atmosphere.

The beauty of the architectural appearance of our capital has increased significantly with the opening of a complex of new buildings of the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School and other facilities.

The construction of the second stage of the Arkadag city also continues. The Concept of Arkadag city development in 2024-2052 has been adopted. Our smart city has received a number of prestigious awards at international exhibitions.

In short, the construction of modern villages and housing facilities has been consistently dynamic, and all this fully demonstrates the economic potential of the sovereign Motherland and our grandiose achievements.

Dear Turkmen citizens!

Reforms in the agricultural sector are also marked by success. Last year, government procurement prices for cotton and wheat grown on our generous land were raised. The farmers brilliantly fulfilled their contractual obligations, handing over more than 1 million 400 thousand tons of grain to the state: the high harvest of grain is the wealth of our native people and sovereign Homeland, a source of abundance and prosperity. In the future, we intend to continue targeted measures to economically stimulate farmers and strengthen the material and technical base of the industry.

Much is being done in the oil and gas, transport, communications, trade and business sectors. They make a significant contribution to the achievements of our sovereign state.

Dear compatriots!

The health and happy life of the people is one of the priorities of our state policy. The International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology, the International Health and Rehabilitation Center and other medical institutions have been put into operation in the country. Public health protection activities will continue to be in the Government’s field of view.

Constructive reforms have been implemented in the fields of science and education. We will always pay great attention to the education of an erudite and patriotic generation, and support the initiatives of young people.

We are doing a lot of work on mass involvement of young citizens in sports and increasing the country’s sports prestige in the international arena: at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Resolution “United Nations Friendship Games” initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted. At the same time, Ashgabat has been declared the City of new sports opportunities of the Commonwealth.

All this was another recognition of the significant contribution of our state to the development of sports and the promotion of sports diplomacy.

Dear Turkmen citizens!

This year, our country was elected a member of the United Nations Commission on Social Development for 2025-2029. Based on the Resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan, 2025 has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” The Resolutions “Central Asia – a zone of peace, trust and cooperation” and “Treaty on a Nuclear–Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia” were also unanimously adopted. They are of great importance in strengthening cooperation with the United Nations. The support of the above-mentioned international initiatives of Turkmenistan by the majority of the United Nations Member States is a great honor for us, and at the same time, their orientation towards the interests of all mankind and recognition from the world community have once again clearly demonstrated.

In the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, we held the International Forum “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the basis of Peace and Development” at a high level. This Forum, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, significantly increased the authority of Turkmenistan as a peace-loving state. For their great services in collecting, carefully preserving, studying and popularizing the rich literary heritage of the outstanding master of the artistic word, our compatriots and foreign citizens were awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” and a commemorative badge.

In 2024, the city of Anau received the prestigious status of the cultural capital of the Turkic world, and many international events were organized in this regard.

We are also doing a lot of work to develop national culture, preserve our heritage and popularize them. The year 2024 has been marked by a series of international cultural events, Cultural Days. The Week of Culture in Arkadag played a huge role in the context of enriching the culture and art of our people. In the coming year, we will hold a high-level Culture Week in the Akhal province.

In general, the outgoing year 2024 is marked by great achievements and an increase in the authority and glory of the sovereign Motherland.

Dear friends!

In the coming year, large-scale international events will be held in our country and abroad on the occasion of the declaration by the United Nations General Assembly of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” We will also celebrate a significant date at a high level – the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

We will continue our efforts to maintain peace and trust in the world and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dear compatriots!

In order to improve the welfare of citizens, starting from January 1 of the new year, we will again increase salaries, pensions, state benefits, payments for students and trainees by 10 percent.

The New Year, which we celebrate with bright dreams, will also be very successful and full of new achievements. In achieving these ambitious goals, we rely on the strength and energy of our citizens, their perseverance in work. Together with our courageous people, we will work hard to transform our beloved Homeland into a land of happiness and prosperity.

Dear compatriots!

We are on the threshold of a new year, 2025, and here I sincerely wish you good health and great success!

May the new year be a year of peace, prosperity, trust and prosperity on the planet! May there always be unity and abundance in your homes, and may your days be filled with happiness!

Happy New Year, 2025!///TDH, 1 January 2025