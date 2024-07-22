Nuclear Energy must come back in from the cold now

nCa Commentary

Nuclear energy is chic. It deserves to come back in from the cold now.

The world has long shunned the nuclear energy because of the hype associated with it. As a matter of fact, the safety record of nuclear energy is rather impressive. Except for Chernobyl and the Three Mile Island, there are hardly any accidents associated with the nuclear energy.

Now that the world is scrambling to meet its net-zero deadlines, there are no viable solutions in sight except for the return to the nuclear energy.

In building the case for the nuclear energy, we must turn to EC, the body that takes every step carefully.

The EC has shown preference for the SMR (Small Modular Reactors).

Its website says: ‘The Commission recognises the potential contribution of Small Modular Reactors to achieving the energy and climate objectives of the EU Green Deal, as reflected in its recommendation for the 2040 emission reduction targets.’

Small Modular Reactors Explained

https://energy.ec.europa.eu/topics/nuclear-energy/small-modular-reactors/small-modular-reactors-explained_en#:~:text=SMRs%20are%20defined%20as%20small,24%20million%20kWh%20per%20day.

It says that while the Commission remains technology neutral, and it is up to EU countries to determine their own energy mix, there are a number of emerging low-carbon technologies, which can play a role in this ambition. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are one of these technologies.

Explaining the SMRs, it says:

What are SMRs?

SMRs are defined as small nuclear reactors with a maximum output of 300 Megawatt electric (MWe) and can produce 7.2 million kWh per day. By comparison, large-size nuclear power plants have an output of over 1,000 MWe and can produce 24 million kWh per day.

SMRs can vary in size from less than 10 megawatts electric (MWe) up to 300 MWe and can use a range of possible coolants including light water, liquid metal or molten salt, depending on the technology. SMR is the generic term to name such kinds of reactors, but the ones based on non-light water technology are also often called advanced modular reactors (AMRs). They all use nuclear fission reactions to generate heat that can be used directly or for generating electricity.

SMRs comprise the latest technological features and safety advantages and many companies, and start-ups are looking into SMR projects.

What are the advantages?

The economics and business case of SMRs are different from traditional nuclear power plants. SMRs have a range of advantages

Besides contributing to the decarbonisation of the EU energy mix, SMRs can help ensuring the stability of the electric grid in a system with a higher share of renewables and increasing electricity demand.

As they are smaller in size, power output and capacity, they need less space and less cooling water, but offer greater flexibility for site selection than large nuclear plants.

They are modular and can be produced in series, which allows for production cost efficiency through economies of scale.

As their systems and components can be factory-assembled, they can be transported as modules or even whole units to a location, reducing installation costs.

SMRs are well suited to replace fossil fuels-fired plants, allowing to retain high-skilled job opportunities in areas affected by the closures of such plants.

They are well suited to be integrated in energy hubs in combination with other sources of energy and energy vectors, like renewables and hydrogen.

They are adapted to supply electricity and additionally capable to supply heat for industrial applications, district heating, as well as for production of hydrogen.

What about safety?

SMRs are harnessing the operating experience from traditional large reactors, as well as the use of small-scale reactors in nuclear submarines and other nuclear-powered vessels, such as icebreakers.

SMRs have passive (inherent) safety systems, with a simpler design, a reactor core with lower core power and larger fractions of coolant. These altogether increase significantly the time allowed for operators to react in case of incidents or accidents.

SMRs safety principles mostly rely on simple phenomena like natural circulation for the cooling of the reactor core, even during incident or accident situations requiring very limited, or even no operators’ actions to bring the reactor to a safe state in case of need.

These passive safety systems also allow elimination of a range of components, valves, safety grade pumps, pipes and cables limiting de facto the risk of their failure.

Global action on SMRs

Globally, there are more than 80 SMR designs at different stages of development across 18 countries.

While countries such as the U.S., UK, Canada, Japan, and the South Korea are actively developing their own designs, Russia and China connected their first SMRs to the grid in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

EU action on SMRs

The EU is supporting research and development activities on SMRs under the Euratom Research and Training Programme (2021-2025).

The programme is looking at nuclear safety, security, safeguards, radiation protection and radioactive waste management, and puts a strong emphasis on developing nuclear-related skills.

To ensure the successful deployment of the first SMR projects by the early 2030s, and thus position Europe well in the global competition, the Commission launched a European SMR Industrial Alliance in February 2024.

* * *

Energy Monitor says that the power plants equipped with SMRs are designed to refuel every 3–7 years, compared to 1–2 years for conventional plants. Some SMRs are even designed to operate for up to 30 years without refuelling.

The Canadian website Science says that SMRs, like nuclear power plants in general, are more environmentally-friendly than fossil-fuel based methods of generating electricity because they do not emit greenhouse gases while operating.

CarbonCredits says that Unlike traditional large-scale nuclear plants, SMRs are designed for flexibility, safety, and cost-efficiency, making them an attractive option for integrating into modern energy grids. As the world seeks sustainable and reliable energy sources, SMRs stand out as a key component in achieving a low-carbon future.

The Office of Nuclear Energy of the US Department of Energy says that the small modular reactors offer a lower initial capital investment, greater scalability, and siting flexibility for locations unable to accommodate more traditional larger reactors. They also have the potential for enhanced safety and security compared to earlier designs. Deployment of advanced SMRs can help drive economic growth. /// nCa, 22 July 2024