The Turkmenistan Embassy in France hosted a bicycle ride celebrating World Bicycle Day

Continuing a cherished tradition, the Turkmenistan Embassy in France organized a large-scale bike ride on 2 June to honor World Bicycle Day. Established in April 2018 by Turkmenistan’s initiative during the 72nd UN General Assembly session, the day is celebrated globally.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from embassy staff and their families, Turkmen diaspora representatives in Paris, and Turkmen and French students from various Parisian universities.

The scenic ride commenced at the famed Champ de Mars Park near the Eiffel Tower, traversing Paris’ most picturesque locations. These included the Quai Branly Museum, Alexander III Bridge, the Invalides Palace, UNESCO headquarters, the Grand Palais Éphémère, a military school, and other captivating landmarks.

The event, held during the 300th birth anniversary of the revered Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi and under the theme year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi,” served as a powerful testament to the commitment of Turkmen citizens to Fragi’s teachings on healthy living. It also exemplified Turkmenistan’s extensive efforts to promote physical culture and sports throughout the country.

Concluding the event, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to France, Maksat Chariyev, highlighted Turkmenistan’s achievements in sports and physical culture. He emphasized their initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, including establishing World Bicycle Day and spearheading the UN resolution on integrating mass cycling into public transport systems for sustainable development.

The Ambassador further stressed the significance of sports diplomacy as a cornerstone of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s foreign policy strategy. This strategy aims to strengthen peace and good neighborliness, foster international cooperation in high-performance sports, and promote healthy living, ecological awareness, and personal development among Turkmenistan’s youth. ///nCa, 3 June 2024, in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France)