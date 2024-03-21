Promoting Energy Efficiency in Turkmenistan: UNDP Holds a Series of Events in Mary

Mary, Turkmenistan – March 20, 2024 – Within the framework of the joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, a number of events to promote energy efficiency in Turkmenistan were held in Mary from 13 to 20 March 2024. This included:

• a training seminar “Studying international experience in the implementation of innovative technologies for energy efficiency in the electric power industry” (March 13-20, 2024)

• International conference on the topic “Prospects for the introduction of “green” innovative technologies for energy efficiency in the electric power industry of Turkmenistan” (March 18, 2024).

The events were organized in cooperation with the European Union (EU)-funded project “Sustainable Energy Connections in Central Asia” (SECCA).

The events were attended by specialists of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, teachers and students of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan (SEIT, Mary), specialists of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” (RES) at SEIT, as well as specialists and international consultants of the UNDP project on sustainable cities in Turkmenistan and SECCA.

The purpose of the training seminar is to study international experience in the introduction of innovative technologies in the electric power industry, as well as to study the methodology of conducting energy audits.

During the presentations, the work carried out jointly with experts from the Ministry of Energy, SEIT and the UNDP project on the development of regulatory legal acts in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources was presented. The seminar also included a lecture for the faculty and students of the Energy Institute in Mary.

On March 18, an international conference was held on the prospects of implementation of “green” innovative energy efficiency technologies in electric power industry of Turkmenistan. The participants familiarized themselves with the work of UNDP and EU projects in this area, as well as with the prospects for the introduction of “green” technologies in the country. Representatives of the UNDP also discussed youth involvement in the promotion of clean energy in Turkmenistan.

The project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UNDP, aims to promote sustainable urban development and mitigate the negative consequences of urban growth in the country.

The practical measures implemented and planned by UNDP in Turkmenistan are aimed at developing the use of renewable energy and introducing innovative energy efficiency technologies in the power sector. These steps contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and help the country fulfill its international obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate change. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 20 March 2024