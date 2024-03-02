Applications for 2024 Exam For Foreign Students for Higher Education in Turkiye now open

The Council of Higher Education of Türkiye has increased the number of countries, where the International Student Admission Exam (TR-YÖS) will be held, from 25 to 52 in order to attract more qualified international students to Turkish universities.

International students wishing to study in Turkish higher education institutions can take the 2024 TR-YÖS/1 and use the exam results when applying for admission to these institutions. The exam will be held on May 18 this year.

Applications for 2024-TR-YÖS/1 can be made between March 1-18 on ÖSYM’s website.

Details at : http://tryos.osym.gov.tr and https://www.yok.gov.tr/en/Sayfalar/news/2024/2024-tr-yos-1-to-be-held-in-78-centers-in-52-countries.aspx

///nCa, 2 March 2024