News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Applications for 2024 Exam For Foreign Students for Higher Education in Turkiye now open

Applications for 2024 Exam For Foreign Students for Higher Education in Turkiye now open

By

The Council of Higher Education of Türkiye has increased the number of countries, where the International Student Admission Exam (TR-YÖS) will be held, from 25 to 52 in order to attract more qualified international students to Turkish universities.

International students wishing to study in Turkish higher education institutions can take the 2024 TR-YÖS/1 and use the exam results when applying for admission to these institutions. The exam will be held on May 18 this year.

Applications for 2024-TR-YÖS/1 can be made between March 1-18 on ÖSYM’s website.

Details at : http://tryos.osym.gov.tr and  https://www.yok.gov.tr/en/Sayfalar/news/2024/2024-tr-yos-1-to-be-held-in-78-centers-in-52-countries.aspx

///nCa, 2 March 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Central Asian countries to create a single higher education area
  2. Turkmenistan: Transport diplomacy in higher education
  3. OKAF’24 Forum in Samsun, Türkiye: Connecting students and companies for future success
  4. Applications for TEKNOFEST 2024 technology competitions are ON now!
  5. Turkmenistan and Volgograd expand cooperation in the field of higher education
  6. Flights may open for Turkmen students from Astrakhan during winter vacations
  7. Dushanbe hosted Second Forum of Rectors of Higher Professional Educational Institutions of Central Asia
  8. WHO Supports Health Education in Turkmenistan Conducting Immunization Sessions for Secondary School Students
  9. Education Minister of Turkmenistan is on visit to Qatar
  10. Registration for International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is now open
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan